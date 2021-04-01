Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 48.07%.

Shares of SACH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,044. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.

SACH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Aegis increased their price target on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

