Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Professional Planning purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Square by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Square by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total value of $2,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 411,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,239,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock valued at $269,006,080. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.86.

Shares of SQ opened at $232.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.14. The stock has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.40, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

