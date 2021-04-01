Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,456,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,062,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,907,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $74.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

