Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,498 VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000.

NASDAQ BJK opened at $53.40 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76.

