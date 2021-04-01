Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $136,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security Asset Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after purchasing an additional 924,796 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

