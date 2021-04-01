Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.31.

HON opened at $217.13 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $219.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.77.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

