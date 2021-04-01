Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 345 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,255,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 213,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.45.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $456.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $462.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.40 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

