Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Strattec Security by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Strattec Security by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Strattec Security by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRT opened at $46.90 on Thursday. Strattec Security Co. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $181.46 million, a PE ratio of -180.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.63. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $127.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $423,595.80. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

