SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Invests $7.26 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124,410 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,000. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 2.9% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $35,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.95. 453,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,301,031. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

