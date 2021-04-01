Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Shares of ITW opened at $221.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.23 and a 12 month high of $228.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.87. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

