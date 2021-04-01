Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 135.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after purchasing an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $494,038,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,640,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,129,000 after purchasing an additional 78,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $131.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $132.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.96 and a 200-day moving average of $117.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

