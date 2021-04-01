Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Invests $221,000 in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Appian by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Appian by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $132.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.01. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.73 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

