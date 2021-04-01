Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,220 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $52.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88.

