Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,375 Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kewaunee Scientific were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.61. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.34 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

