Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Takes $67,000 Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in US Foods by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.51 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. On average, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

