Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.06% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $847.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.