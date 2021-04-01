Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Update

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,700 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 574,500 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 914,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Salem Media Group news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,101.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,825 shares of company stock worth $56,533 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salem Media Group stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Barclays PLC owned 2.16% of Salem Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SALM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 380,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,133. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. Research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.