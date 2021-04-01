salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-five have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,994.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,305,352 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 67.7% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.8% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 66,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,559,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,498. The company has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.