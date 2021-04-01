Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.07

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €19.07 ($22.44) and traded as high as €25.35 ($29.82). Salzgitter shares last traded at €25.16 ($29.60), with a volume of 155,672 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.14 ($24.88).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -5.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

