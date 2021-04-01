Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives $13.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAND shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 433,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAND traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 44,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,815. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

