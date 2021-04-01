SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives €134.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €134.00 ($157.65).

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock traded up €0.86 ($1.01) on Monday, reaching €104.42 ($122.85). 2,311,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €104.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €109.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61).

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.