Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Shares of SSL opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. Sasol has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 179,900 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 82,262 shares during the period. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

