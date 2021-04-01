Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Raised to $28.00 at KeyCorp

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNDR. Stephens cut Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Schneider National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

