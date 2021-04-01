Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 97.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $207,469.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

