Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 13,610 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,473 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,944 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,224 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,024,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

