Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 2,873 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,156,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,915,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $148.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.46 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.32.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.