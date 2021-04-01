Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 2,865 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after buying an additional 59,657 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of argenx by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of argenx by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,519,000 after buying an additional 76,654 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARGX. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.65.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $275.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.85. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -58.22 and a beta of 1.00. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

