Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 388 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,562,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,460,649.50. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

Shares of CRL opened at $289.83 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $303.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.24.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

