Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,111 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exelon by 90.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,229 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Exelon by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,151,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,993 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 427.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 989,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,556,000 after purchasing an additional 723,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

