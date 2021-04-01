Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,596,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.28% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $347,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

SCHP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.13. 25,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,303. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $62.39.

