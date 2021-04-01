Scotiabank Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$12.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.27.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$8.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -15.55. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$2.32 and a 12 month high of C$10.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

