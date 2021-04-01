Sculptor Capital LP Sells 750,000 Shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU)

Sculptor Capital LP trimmed its holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STWOU. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $648,000.

Get ACON S2 Acquisition alerts:

ACON S2 Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,127. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $12.77.

ACON S2 Acquisition Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.