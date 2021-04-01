Sculptor Capital LP Takes $1.76 Million Position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.68% of VPC Impact Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIH. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,363,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,328,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000.

In related news, major shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc bought 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $50,006.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,442,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,139,607.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VIH traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,290. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.15. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $22.56.

About VPC Impact Acquisition

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

