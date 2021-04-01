Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $70.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $77.66. The stock had a trading volume of 83,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,863. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.31.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 356,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $21,504,857.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,285,260 shares of company stock worth $139,357,209 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

