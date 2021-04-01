SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. raised its position in SEI Investments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SEI Investments by 10.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in SEI Investments by 39.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795 over the last 90 days. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEIC opened at $60.93 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.