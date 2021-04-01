Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Buys $41,000.00 in Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,013 shares in the company, valued at $742,153.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $508.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SELB. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

