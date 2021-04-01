SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 493.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $624,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $1,098,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after buying an additional 2,082,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLQT opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $32.55.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,655,580.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Thomas Grant II sold 28,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $725,738.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,956,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,751,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,518,913 shares of company stock valued at $41,119,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

