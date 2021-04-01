Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at about $607,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 152.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 44,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 430.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 153,309 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SENEA stock opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. Seneca Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $484.39 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

