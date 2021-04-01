Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $897.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to post $897.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $906.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $894.20 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $774.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.57. 920,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,347. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

