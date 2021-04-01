Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Short Interest Update

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the February 28th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,282.09.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $48.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,155.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,961. The company has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a PE ratio of 735.93, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a twelve month low of $334.55 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,236.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,112.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

