Short Interest in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Rises By 79.9%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 79.9% from the February 28th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 919,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $71.91.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000.

About AbCellera Biologics

There is no company description available for Abcellera Biologics Inc

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.