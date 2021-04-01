Short Interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Decreases By 17.1%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Sunday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 650,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 216,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $167.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.68. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.26. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 381.52% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

