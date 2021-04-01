Short Interest in AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Declines By 30.0%

AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,112,200 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,589,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAUNF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised AusNet Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AusNet Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get AusNet Services alerts:

SAUNF stock remained flat at $$1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.42. AusNet Services has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.54.

AusNet Services Company Profile

AusNet Services Ltd owns and operates an electricity transmission network in Australia. It operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Mondo segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users, including metering.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AusNet Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AusNet Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.