Short Interest in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Drops By 29.9%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 3,550,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Shares of BXRX opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $90.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.56.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.52. On average, analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $3,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 386,900 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.