Short Interest in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Expands By 62.0%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the February 28th total of 109,100 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of BioVie stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19. BioVie has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Get BioVie alerts:

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioVie stock. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP owned 0.11% of BioVie as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on BioVie in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.