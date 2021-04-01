Short Interest in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Expands By 87.8%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI opened at $4.18 on Thursday. BK Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 million, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.64% of BK Technologies worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

