Short Interest in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Rises By 50.3%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,900 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the February 28th total of 160,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE:BGR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,519. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

