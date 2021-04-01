Short Interest in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Drops By 21.0%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 198,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CSTE stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $472.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after buying an additional 89,727 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

