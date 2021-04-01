Short Interest in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Rises By 51.8%

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the February 28th total of 242,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,498,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIK. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,199,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 68,486 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.33. 556,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,447. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

