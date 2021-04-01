Short Interest in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Rises By 67.2%

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the February 28th total of 914,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLB. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,997 shares of company stock worth $10,187,075. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $210,338,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $67,801,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,579,000 after acquiring an additional 612,992 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2,374.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,236,000 after acquiring an additional 417,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 610.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,426,000 after acquiring an additional 331,168 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLB traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.00. The stock had a trading volume of 520,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.93. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.48.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

